Newscast – Thursday, July 31, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Juneau residents will see a hike in their utility rates beginning in August,
  • A Juneau man was medevaced to Seattle this week after being slammed into the ground by a Juneau police officer,
  • Monday was the first chance for residents to testify to the Juneau Assembly about whether to implement a ranked choice voting system for local elections,
  • The impending glacial outburst flood in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley is raising tensions,
  • Alaska’s U.S. District Court should have three judges to hear cases but for the past year, it’s had just one. But Sen. Lisa Murkowski says there’s been progress on the process to select new candidates for the court

