Juneau Afternoon

August First Friday, Garden Talk, Outburst podcast preview, and Juneau Chamber updates

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: First Friday with the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, a new podcast series OUTBURST from KTOO, updates with the Chamber of Commerce, and the return of Garden Talk.

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring previews of First Friday with the JAHC, a new series OUTBURST from KTOO, updates with the Chamber of Commerce, and the return of Garden Talk.
Timestamps:
00:50 Show begins / intro
02:53 Juneau Arts and Humanities Council First Friday Preview
16:04 “Outburst” podcast preview from KTOO news with reporter Alix Soliman
31:15 Garden Talk with Darren Snyder
47:37 Juneau Chamber of Commerce with Ben Brown

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

