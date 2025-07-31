August First Friday, Garden Talk, Outburst podcast preview, and Juneau Chamber updates

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: First Friday with the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, a new podcast series OUTBURST from KTOO, updates with the Chamber of Commerce, and the return of Garden Talk.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring previews of First Friday with the JAHC, a new series OUTBURST from KTOO, updates with the Chamber of Commerce, and the return of Garden Talk.

Timestamps:

00:50 Show begins / intro

02:53 Juneau Arts and Humanities Council First Friday Preview

16:04 “Outburst” podcast preview from KTOO news with reporter Alix Soliman

31:15 Garden Talk with Darren Snyder

47:37 Juneau Chamber of Commerce with Ben Brown

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.