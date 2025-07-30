Newscast – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly narrowly voted against putting two bond questions on this fall’s municipal ballot at a meeting earlier this week,
- Juneau Animal Rescue may have a location for a new updated shelter,
- A Juneau child care center is set to open in a new location nearly a year after being displaced by flooding, but challenges in finding and preparing the site have left families with few options to fill a monthslong gap in child care,
- A trial of a former Juneau chiropractor arrested in 2021 on sexual assault charges is underway