Newscast – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Southeast’s sunshine yesterday was one for the books, literally. Multiple towns in the region reached record high temperatures,
  • There is a small pool of candidates running for the open Juneau Assembly and Board of Education seats in this fall’s local election,
  • The Juneau Assembly approved a ballot question asking voters weather the city should implement a new seasonal sales tax system,
  • Organizers of a tiny home neighborhood in Anchorage meant to transition people out of homelessness say the pilot project is succeeding, and now the city is looking to launch its own version

