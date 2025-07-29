Dr. Craig Davis’ Ride for Peace from Prince George to Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: KTOO General Manager Justin Shoman discusses the recent rescission of KTOO federal funding, Ride for Peace with Dr. Craig Davis, and Month of Play from CBJ Parks and Recreation.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring KTOO General Manager Justin Shoman, Ride for Peace with Dr. Craig Davis, and Month of Play from CBJ Parks and Recreation.

Timestamps:

01:08 Show begins / intro

02:08 Justin Shoman

14:30 Dr. Craig Davis’ Ride for Peace

44:00 CBJ Parks and Recreation Month of Play

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.