Dr. Craig Davis’ Ride for Peace from Prince George to Juneau

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: KTOO General Manager Justin Shoman discusses the recent rescission of KTOO federal funding, Ride for Peace with Dr. Craig Davis, and Month of Play from CBJ Parks and Recreation.

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring KTOO General Manager Justin Shoman, Ride for Peace with Dr. Craig Davis, and Month of Play from CBJ Parks and Recreation.
Timestamps:
01:08 Show begins / intro
02:08 Justin Shoman
14:30 Dr. Craig Davis’ Ride for Peace
44:00 CBJ Parks and Recreation Month of Play

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

