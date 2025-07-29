Newscast – Monday, July 28, 2025

In this newscast:
- Contract negotiations between the Juneau School District and the Juneau Education Associations stalled Thursday when both sides declared an impasse, as the district and teacher’s union enter their sixth month of negotiations,
- Northern Panhandle communities enjoyed sunshine and warm temperatures over the weekend but today brought a heat advisory,
- A dead humpback whale calf washed ashore near Juneau’s Douglas Harbor on Saturday, and NOAA officials don’t yet know how it died,
- Members of the Juneau Off-Road Association have been volunteering their weekends this summer to construct the capital city’s first-ever dedicated off-road vehicle park,
- The Trump administration wants to eliminate the federal agency that’s helped Alaska villages develop infrastructure with more than $2 billion over the decades