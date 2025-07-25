KTOO

Newscast – Friday, July 25, 2025

  • A second Juneau school board member is not running for reelection.
  • Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital leadership discusses the financial impacts on cuts to Medicaid funding.
  • Law enforcement officers arrested Juneau residents this week for their roles in an alleged drug distribution ring.
  • State Sen. Shelley Hughes, a Palmer Republican, says she’s running for governor.
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced today that Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum plans to resign early next month.
  • Petersburg teenagers learned outdoor skills on a weeklong kayak trip.

