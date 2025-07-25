Newscast – Friday, July 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- A second Juneau school board member is not running for reelection.
- Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital leadership discusses the financial impacts on cuts to Medicaid funding.
- Law enforcement officers arrested Juneau residents this week for their roles in an alleged drug distribution ring.
- State Sen. Shelley Hughes, a Palmer Republican, says she’s running for governor.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced today that Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum plans to resign early next month.
- Petersburg teenagers learned outdoor skills on a weeklong kayak trip.