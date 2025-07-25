Mbira and Marimbas celebrated through teaching and house concerts in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Caden Davis and Jesse Larson from the group Pamwe Marimba talk about the music and teaching of Zimbabwean percussion instruments, plus updates from Juneau Community Foundation, Juneau Commission on Aging, and Juneau Public Libraries.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring community marimba concert with Caden Davis and Jesse Larson, Juneau Community Foundation, Juneau Commission on Aging, and Juneau Public Libraries.

Timestamps:

01:00 Show begins / intro

04:41 Caden Davis and Jesse Larson from Pamwe Marimba

20:50 Juneau Community Foundation announces over $100,000 in grants to local arts and culture organizations

34:59 Juneau Commission on Aging with upcoming events in July/August

49:35 Juneau Public Libraries upcoming events

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.