Law enforcement arrests multiple Juneau residents on organized drug ring charges

Juneau Police Department vehicles park in downtown Juneau on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

After an 8-month investigation, the law enforcement officers arrested multiple Juneau residents this week for their roles in an alleged organized drug distribution ring. 

According to a press release, the investigation began last fall and involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Alaska and California, where the drugs allegedly originated before arriving in Juneau.

In total, seven people — both Juneau and California residents — were arrested and indicted for charges related to the distribution of about 7 kilograms worth of methamphetamine.

