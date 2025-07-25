Law enforcement arrests multiple Juneau residents on organized drug ring charges

After an 8-month investigation, the law enforcement officers arrested multiple Juneau residents this week for their roles in an alleged organized drug distribution ring.

According to a press release, the investigation began last fall and involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Alaska and California, where the drugs allegedly originated before arriving in Juneau.

In total, seven people — both Juneau and California residents — were arrested and indicted for charges related to the distribution of about 7 kilograms worth of methamphetamine.