Newscast – Thursday, July 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- Satellite internet provider Starlink experienced a major “network outage” on Thursday that lasted about two and a half hours.
- Longtime Juneau School District board member and board president Deedie Sorensen says she is no longer planning to run for reelection. She’s been known as a longstanding advocate and voice for teachers during her six-year tenure.
- Drag queens in Alaska typically find their stages in Anchorage or Fairbanks. But last week, three Alaska queens traveled to the bush to perform in Bethel’s first-ever drag show.
- Alaska’s former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is suing the owners of the aircraft that her late husband Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. was piloting at the time of his death.