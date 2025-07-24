Defenders of Wildlife’s Electric Fence program, AEYC looking for its second cohort for the Childcare Apprentice Program, and National Night Out with the Juneau Police Department

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Defenders of Wildlife’s Electric Fence Incentive Program, AEYC-SEA’s Childhood Apprentice Program, and National Night Out with the Juneau Police Department.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Defenders of Wildlife's Electric Fence Incentive Program, AEYC-SEA's Childhood Apprentice Program, and National Night Out with the Juneau Police Department.

Timestamps:

01:06 Show begins / Intro

02:45 Got Bears? Sounds Wild / Defenders of Wildlife Electric Fence Incentive Program

21:58 AEYC-SEA Childcare Apprentice Program looking for its next cohort

43:33 Juneau Police Department’s National Night Out happening on August 6

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.