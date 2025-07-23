Newscast – Wednesday, July 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- A 35-year-old woman has died after the vessel she was on capsized near Sitka on Sunday.
- Nearly all the staff of Juneau’s only print newspaper left the publication for a new, web-based local news outlet.
- Haines is Alaska’s oldest borough – and a recent survey of residents under 40 years old provides a clearer picture of why. Respondents outlined a long list of factors that make it increasingly difficult for younger people to live in the small Southeast community, ranging from scant housing and childcare options – to polarized local politics.
- The Alaska Department of Health says it’s still assessing how President Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act will affect the state’s Medicaid program. State officials say they do not have reliable estimates of how many Alaskans could lose coverage or how much the new law will reduce federal health care spending.