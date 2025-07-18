Moms Unhinged comedy troupe brings naughty and nice parental laughs to Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Moms Unhinged! It’s a comedy show and is returning to Juneau on Saturday, July 19, with two shows. Additionally, the University of Alaska Southeast has a new provost. Dr. Scott Billingsley chats about his experience and vision for the university.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring comedians Lisa Lane and Jené Suplee from Moms Unhinged, plus the new Provost of the University of Alaska Southeast, Dr. Scott Billingsley.

Timestamps:

01:05 Show begins/intro

03:58 Moms Unhinged with Lisa Lane and Jené Suplee

35:39 Curious Juneau: What happened to the ‘awooga’ button at the Gold Creek Power Plant?

39:59 Dr. Scott Billingsley introduced as Provost of the University of Alaska Southeast

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.