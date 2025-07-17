Candidate filing period for Juneau’s 2025 municipal election opens Friday

The candidate filing period for Juneau’s local election opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Half a dozen seats will be open for the Oct. 7 municipal election — three on the Juneau Assembly and three on the Juneau School District Board of Education. There is no mayoral race this election.

The Assembly seats currently filled by members Ella Adkison, Greg Smith and Wade Bryson will be up for the taking. All three told KTOO that they plan to run for another term.

Both Smith and Bryson are closing in on the end of their second full, three-year terms. Adkison is finishing her first partial term after she was elected in 2023 to serve the remaining two years in the term of a member who resigned.

School board seats filled by Deedie Sorensen and Emil Mackey will be open this election. Both confirmed their plans with KTOO to run for reelection.

There’s also an opportunity to serve a partial term following former school board member Will Muldoon’s abrupt resignation this spring. Muldoon was reelected to serve a second three-year term last fall. He did not give a reason for his departure. His position is temporarily filled by former board member Steve Whitney.

Two citizen initiatives will also be on the ballot this fall. Voters will be asked whether to place a limit on the city’s property tax rate and remove local sales tax on food and utilities.

The Juneau Assembly may ask voters whether to take on bond debt to fund repairs to schools and the city’s water and sewer systems, and whether to implement a new seasonal sales tax system next year. Members will decide whether to put those questions on the ballot later this month.

The deadline to file for a seat in this election is Monday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters beginning on Sept. 19.