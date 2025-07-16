Juneau school board maintains high school counselor position with grant funding

The Juneau School District Board of Education accepted a $145,000 grant from a Juneau philanthropic foundation Monday.

The money from the Juneau Community Foundation will maintain a counselor position at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé for another year and go toward professional development for counselors.

The grant money is the last piece in the funding puzzle that allows the district to keep counseling services at the same level as last year at the middle and high school.

Grant funding for three positions ended earlier this year. The board originally budgeted to retain two of them. The new grant takes care of the last position.

This is the third position the board added this month as the district gears up for the next school year that starts Aug. 15.

The district approved adding a librarian and administrative assistant to handle homeschool registration last week after receiving more state funding than it originally anticipated.

But funding remains uncertain on a state and federal level.

The federal government has blocked more than $400,000 the district planned on using for English language learners, professional development and enrichment education.

The district also estimates a proposed state regulation change from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development could cost it at least $8 million in local funding and services.