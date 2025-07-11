KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, July 11, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau man who pleaded guilty to stabbing someone to death at a senior and disabled housing facility in 2020 was sentenced this week, nearly 5 years after his arrest,
  • Juneau officials released a list of potential hazard mitigation projects for review on Thursday,
  • Juneau has a high cost of living compared to other cities in Alaska and the rest of the nation,
  • Sport fishing for wild king salmon just got a bit more restricted for nonresidents,
  • An atmospheric research facility near Gakona in the Interior has been a magnet for conspiracy theories for decades, so the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program hosts an open house every year to show the public what they’re really up to

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

 

Contact Your Senators Today

 

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications