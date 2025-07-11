Newscast – Friday, July 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- A Juneau man who pleaded guilty to stabbing someone to death at a senior and disabled housing facility in 2020 was sentenced this week, nearly 5 years after his arrest,
- Juneau officials released a list of potential hazard mitigation projects for review on Thursday,
- Juneau has a high cost of living compared to other cities in Alaska and the rest of the nation,
- Sport fishing for wild king salmon just got a bit more restricted for nonresidents,
- An atmospheric research facility near Gakona in the Interior has been a magnet for conspiracy theories for decades, so the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program hosts an open house every year to show the public what they’re really up to