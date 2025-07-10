Newscast – Thursday, July 10, 2025

KTOO

  • The Juneau Assembly is moving forward with a plan to ask voters this fall whether to implement a new seasonal sales tax system next year.
  • Like much of Alaska, Juneau has its share of disasters and emergencies. Part of living here is planning ahead for scenarios that may require evacuating your home. Juneau Animal Rescue wants to inform residents about how best to prepare to evacuate their pets too.
  • An immigration detainee originally from Peru and recently held in Alaska was later hospitalized in Washington state with tuberculosis, according to his attorney. State corrections officials deny claims he contracted TB at the Anchorage jail.
  • Multiple research vessels are out in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska this summer conducting surveys that inform stock assessments for fisheries managers. One of those surveys only happens every two years and comes during a challenging time for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
  • A fire burned through the public safety building and city jail in the Western Alaska coastal community of Chevak early Tuesday morning. City officials say the building is a total loss.

