Amid a summer overflow of cats, Juneau Animal Rescue seeks adopters

Juneau Animal Rescue has too many cats.

JAR can comfortably house 40 cats and the rescue is well over capacity, according to Executive Director Rick Driscoll.

“We’ve got a lot of cats, and we need people to adopt them,” he said. “And we’re at cat-pacity — which I hate that word, but it’s catchy.”

Many cats are being temporarily placed with fosters, but Driscoll said he’s hoping people will adopt them.

He said cats tend to give birth in the warmer months, and the rescue ends up trying to adopt out the many cats they end up with each summer. There’s been an overflow of cats each summer Driscoll has been with JAR.

JAR is raising money for a new facility that would meet its needs. Until then, Driscoll said people can help prevent the influx of animals by sterilizing their pets.

“It’s a great opportunity to remind the community that you know spaying and neutering your pet is not only important to prevent overpopulation,” he said. “But it also has a lot of medical benefits associated with it.”

JAR offers low-cost spay and neuter services for those who qualify.