Newscast – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- Search and rescue responder are actively searching for a cruise ship passenger in Juneau who has not been seen since leaving for a hike yesterday morning,
- A humpback whale was severely injured in Glacier Bay on Saturday,
- Property tax bills are starting to arrive in Juneau residents’ mailboxes this week,
- Juneau officials are updating the local hazard mitigation plan to make the city eligible for federal disaster funding,
- The Juneau School District will end its after-school child care program, due to staffing challenges,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling lawmakers back to Juneau for a special session next month