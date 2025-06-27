Juneau residents rally for Medicaid as Congress nears megabill vote

Dozens of Juneau residents gathered outside U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office Friday to implore him to consider Alaskans’ reliance on Medicaid.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote soon on President Donald Trump’s megabill, which would limit Medicaid eligibility.

For many protestors, the threats to health care coverage were deeply personal. That’s the case for Kris Cheng, who held a homemade poster covered with photos of a boy, one where he is in a hospital.

“It’s about my son and the fact that he’s on Medicaid after a severe traumatic brain injury,” she said. “And the fact that I’m scared it’s gonna be taken away.”

Her son Henry is 23, and due to an accident nine years ago, he needs specialized care that he has to travel to Seattle for. Medicaid helps cover those visits, and without it, the costs would fall on their family.

“And without that, he can’t be independent,” Cheng said. “He needs these injections that he gets. He needs the specialized care for brain injury down there. When he doesn’t get it, he’s more susceptible to falls, which ends up costing everybody more money.”

Cheng’s poster had the words “not a fraud” and “not a scammer” interlayed with the photos of Henry. She said that’s in response to messaging she’s heard from politicians about Medicaid recipients.

“My son is not a waste, he’s not a fraud, he’s not an abuse of anything,” Cheng said. More than 200,000 Alaskans are covered by Medicaid and the equivalent program for children. The megabill, if passed, could make it harder for those recipients to continue receiving care, and some may lose insurance completely.