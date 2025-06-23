KTOO

Newscast – Monday, June 23, 2025

  • The North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which oversees federal fisheries off Alaska’s coast, is scaling back operations due to federal funding uncertainties.
  • A man died after falling roughly 150 near Salmon Creek Dam in Juneau on Saturday.
  • Record breaking rainfall caused the water supply for the blind Slough Hydroelectric Plant near Petersburg to spill over.
  • Attorneys allege the Alaska Department of Corrections is violating federal standards while holding dozens of immigration detainees.
  • The community of Kwethluk burst with activity as Orthodox pilgrims from across the world honored the first-ever Yup’ik saint.

