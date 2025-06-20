KTOO

Newscast – Friday, June 20, 2025

  • The Juneau Independent, a new web-based newsroom in Juneau, launched today with a mission to offer a newspaper that is locally owned and operated.
  • A Juneau court declared a woman who has been missing for six years legally dead Tuesday, at the request of her family. The woman’s case was never solved. They sought the death declaration in the hopes of getting a chance to ask police about their investigation in front of an official audience, but that didn’t happen.
  • Invasive species are everywhere… but the folks who dedicate their lives to battling them believe they can win, especially in Alaska.  Last week was Alaska’s invasive species awareness week.
  • More than 900 cyclists are set to participate this weekend in an annual cross-border race that starts in Canada and ends in Haines.

