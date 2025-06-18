Solstice brings out the Only Fools Run at Night to support high school running team

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Only Fools Run at Night, a fun run to support Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé cross-country running team, SEAGLA highlights remaining events in Pride month schedule, and USDA Forest Service releases updates on Tongass Revision Plan and summer projects.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Only Fools Run at Night, SEAGLA Pride Month events, and USDA Forest Service Tongass Forest Plan Revision update.

Timestamps:

01:04 Show begins/intro

05:35 Only Fools Run at Night JTRR

20:50 Curious Juneau: Why is the state capital Juneau and not Anchorage?

27:03 SEAGLA Pride month events update

38:38 Our Living Lands

43:55 USDA Forest Service Tongass Forest Plan Revision and summer updates

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.