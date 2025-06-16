Newscast – Monday, June 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau chapter of St. Vincent de Paul will have a new executive director in July,
- One of Eaglecrest Ski Area’s four chairlifts is permanently closed,
- Nearly 2,000 Juneauites joined hundreds of thousands of people across the country to protest President Trump and his polices,
- Juneau will officially have a second electric utility that is poised to expand the capital city’s renewable energy capacity, but only if the company can finance and build its proposed hydroelectric project before its federal license expires,
- A Petersburg senior was targeted in a phone scam and defrauded of over $100,000, but when two men came to town for another money pick-up, they were arrested