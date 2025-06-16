Judge pauses upcoming Xunaa Borough election after appeal

The special election to determine whether or not to form the Xunaa Borough will be paused until further notice. That’s after a superior court judge granted a stay of a state commission’s approval of the proposed borough in Southeast Alaska.

The state’s local boundary commission originally approved the City of Hoonah’s request to form a borough late last year. The city has tried multiple times over the last three decades to form a borough, but this is the first time it would have gone to voters.

The proposal involves the City of Hoonah dissolving its city government to add more than 10,000 square miles of nearby unincorporated land and water — including Glacier Bay, Chichagof Island, and more — to form one regional government.

Ballots were supposed to be sent to registered voters by next week for the July 15 election. Residents within the proposed boundary would have voted on creating Alaska’s 20th borough.

But, in April, the communities of Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Gustavus and Elfin Cove filed an appeal of the commission’s decision and a motion to stay. That’s what Judge Larry Woolford granted on Friday.

Pelican Mayor Patricia Phillips said her community opposed the creation of the borough because it would isolate the communities like hers that aren’t included in the proposed boundaries.

“We are boxed in. If this borough petition goes through, it would block us off from one another and reduce the amount of opportunities, and we want our opinions heard,” she said. “So if that means going to the Superior Court for our voices to be heard, then that’s what it takes.”

Hoonah’s City Administrator, Dennis Gray Jr., did not respond to a request for comment about the recent stay motion. But in an interview in late May, he said forming a borough would give residents more say in the future development of the region — and he was undeterred by the appeal.

“I think our case is correct and they’re wrong with their appeal, so we’re gonna be fine,” he said.

The judge’s order on Friday halts the local boundary commission from taking any more steps while the appeal is pending. It is unclear how long the appeal process will take. A spokesperson for the state division of elections said no ballots were sent to voters prior to the motion.