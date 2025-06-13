Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ and a 24-hour play event on tap for summer in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: It’s theatre day with previews of two upcoming summer performances. First, Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” is the summer offering from Theater Alaska, which begins June 26. Then, just in time for the solstice, “insomniACTS'” a 24-hour play project from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre in collaboration with Perseverance Theatre, next Saturday, June 21. And, Juneau Audubon Society previews the Saturday, June 14, bird walk in partnership with Southeast Alaska Land Trust at Sunny Point.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Theater Alaska’s “Much Ado About Nothing” summer show, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre and Perseverance Theatre’s “insomniACTS,” and the Juneau Audubon Society.

Timestamps:

01:02 Show begins/intro

03:30 Theater Alaska’s “Much Ado About Nothing” summer production

24:45 Our Living Lands for the week of June 9

30:15 “insomniACTS” from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre and Perseverance Theatre

46:10 Juneau Audubon weekly walk at Sunny Point with Southeast Alaska Land Trust

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.