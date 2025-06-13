Newscast – Friday, June 13, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s public schools likely won’t get all the money lawmakers approved in a bipartisan vote last month after Gov. Mike Dunleavy unilaterally reduced education funding with a line-item veto,
- Juneau’s fire department is piloting a paid internship program this year that equips locals with certifications and skills needed to work in the field,
- A shipping container full of empty industrial-sized fish food bags fell off a barge heading from Baranof Island to the landfill in Petersburg and dozens of the plastic bags have washed up near Juneau over the past week,
- Residents are advised against harvesting clams, mussels and other shellfish near beaches across Southeast Alaska due to concerns about paralytic shellfish poisoning,
- Curious Juneau: Why is the state capital Juneau and not Anchorage