Tlingit & Haida’s new Aan Hít opens as part of Landback initiative

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida opens Aan Hít, which will serve as a hub for cultural exchange, commerce, and tribal citizen empowerment, plus Juneau Piano Series continues at the JACC on June 13 & 20, and Trina Lynch-Jackson shares her experiences as a “seasoned” user of the Juneau Senior Center.

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Tlingit & Haida’s new Aan Hít (Village House), Juneau Piano Series June concerts, and Juneau Senior Center.
Timestamps:
02:00 Show begins/intro
04:35 Tlingit & Haida’s new Aan Hít (Village House)
20:16 Tongass Voices: Ellen Carlee, Alaska State Museum
25:17 Jon Hays and the Juneau Piano Series
42:04 Juneau Senior Center with Trina Lynch-Jackson, Erin Walker-Tolles, and Stephanie Duscher

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

