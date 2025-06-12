Salt & Soil Marketplace, Dolly Dash, Contra Dance, and Hope/CBJ awards

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Salt & Soil Marketplace enters its ninth season of online farmer’s market, Dolly Dash fun run supports Dolly Parton Imagination, Juneau’s next Contra Dance is on Saturday, June 14, and Juneau Community Foundation announces Hope/CBJ Awards and is now taking applications for the Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards (formerly the Individual Artists Awards).

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Salt & Soil Marketplace, Dolly Dash, Juneau Contra Dance, and Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards.

Timestamps:

00:40 Show begins/intro

02:10 Salt & Soil Marketplace

19:12 Dolly Dash – Dolly Parton Imagination Library

32:24 Juneau Contra Dance on Saturday, June 14

44:00 Juneau Community Foundation Hope/CBJ and Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.