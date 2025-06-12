KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Salt & Soil Marketplace, Dolly Dash, Contra Dance, and Hope/CBJ awards

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Salt & Soil Marketplace enters its ninth season of online farmer’s market, Dolly Dash fun run supports Dolly Parton Imagination, Juneau’s next Contra Dance is on Saturday, June 14, and Juneau Community Foundation announces Hope/CBJ Awards and is now taking applications for the Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards (formerly the Individual Artists Awards).

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Salt & Soil Marketplace, Dolly Dash, Juneau Contra Dance, and Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards.
Timestamps:
00:40 Show begins/intro
02:10 Salt & Soil Marketplace
19:12 Dolly Dash – Dolly Parton Imagination Library
32:24 Juneau Contra Dance on Saturday, June 14
44:00 Juneau Community Foundation Hope/CBJ and Arts Vibrancy Endowment Awards

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Tlingit & Haida's new Aan Hít opens as part of Landback initiative

Juneau Afternoon featuring Tlingit & Haida's new Aan Hít (Village House), Juneau Piano Series June concerts, and Juneau Senior Center.

National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates life with walk, song, and a BBQ

Author Larri Irene Spengler debuts first novel 'Taking Time: Sailing with My Family in Southeast Alaska'

Juneau Afternoon featuring author of "Taking Time" Larri Irene Spengler, the Alaska State Museum celebrates its 125th anniversary, and University of Alaska Southeast summer activities.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications