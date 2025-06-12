Newscast – Thursday, June 12, 2025

In this newscast:
- The massive budget reconciliation bill the U.S. House delivered to the Senate would block Medicaid patients from receiving care at Planned Parenthood health centers, and health care providers and advocates in Alaska are afraid that would prevent many Alaskans from getting critical health care,
- The Juneau School District is cracking down on cell phone use in schools,
- A group of state lawmakers is set to meet this summer and fall to continue working on ways to improve Alaska’s public schools,
- Researchers say it’s clear that wolves in parts of Southeast Alaska are increasingly turning to the sea, instead of the land, for food, but now there’s evidence that the behavior can have toxic results,
- Ketchikan’s tribal government will soon be under new leadership