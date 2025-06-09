KTOO

Newscast – Monday, June 9, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Dozens of Juneau residents in the glacial outburst flood zone learned how to prepare for flooding expected later this summer,
  • Sealaska Heritage Institute is hoping people can help them identify the subjects of thousands of photos taken by a late Lingit leader,
  • The Skagway Borough Assembly accepted Mayor Sam Bass’ resignation on Thursday,
  • The Alaska Department of Corrections has taken in 40 people who were detained outside of the state by U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement

