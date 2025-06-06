Newscast – Friday, June 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau is getting a new public-use cabin, this time built by a local trail maintenance Th nonprofit,
- The largest timber companies operating in Southeast Alaska want the Tongass National Forest to sell them more old-growth timber, and they’re suing the federal government to get it. The Department of Justice asked the court to throw the case out in May,
- An appeals court has ruled that the board that regulates subsistence hunting on federal lands within Alaska acted legally when it created an emergency hunt for a Southeast Alaska village during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency,
- Tongass Voices: Conservator Ellen Carlee on preserving the Alaska State Museum’s collection