Newscast – Friday, June 6, 2025

  • Juneau is getting a new public-use cabin, this time built by a local trail maintenance Th nonprofit,
  • The largest timber companies operating in Southeast Alaska want the Tongass National Forest to sell them more old-growth timber, and they’re suing the federal government to get it. The Department of Justice asked the court to throw the case out in May,
  • An appeals court has ruled that the board that regulates subsistence hunting on federal lands within Alaska acted legally when it created an emergency hunt for a Southeast Alaska village during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency,
  • Tongass Voices: Conservator Ellen Carlee on preserving the Alaska State Museum’s collection

