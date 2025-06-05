KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Pride Month and First Friday events, and Juneau Youth Sailing summer camps

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Pride Month events with SEAGLA, Juneau-Douglas City Museum, First Friday preview with Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, and Juneau Youth Sailing summer camps are registering now.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring SEAGLA Pride Month, Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Juneau Youth Sailing, and First Friday preview with the JAHC.
Timestamps:
01:04 Show begins/intro
02:40 Pride month events with SEAGLA
17:55 Juneau-Douglas City Museum summer updates
30:25 Juneau Youth Sailing summer camps
41:54 Curious Juneau: Where do the bald eagles go in the winter?
47:42 First Friday preview with the JAHC

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

