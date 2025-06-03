KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska State Board of Education is considering a regulation change that would further limit how much money local governments can give to school districts,
  • The Juneau Assembly is mulling over a plan to implement a ranked choice voting system for local elections beginning next year,
  • They also voted to wait on a second extension of Juneau’s Mendenhall River levee until after this flood season,
  • Hoonah’s police chief submitted his resignation after less than two years in the role. Then, the city fired him for misconduct. He says it was retaliation,
  • May was a record-breaking month for rain in Southeast Alaska,
  • A nine-year old has won the Sitka Salmon Derby, for the second time in three years

