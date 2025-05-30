Newscast – Friday, May 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Joann arts and crafts store is closed,
- An unvaccinated Anchorage youth tested positive for measles earlier this month,
- Immigration officials detailed an Anchorage man originally from Peru last week, according to his wife,
- Sitka voters have overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have capped the number of cruise visitors beginning next year,
- Schools in the U.S. are facing a debilitating teacher shortage, and many districts are looking abroad, namely in the Philippines