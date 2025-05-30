KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, May 30, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s Joann arts and crafts store is closed,
  • An unvaccinated Anchorage youth tested positive for measles earlier this month,
  • Immigration officials detailed an Anchorage man originally from Peru last week, according to his wife,
  • Sitka voters have overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have capped the number of cruise visitors beginning next year,
  • Schools in the U.S. are facing a debilitating teacher shortage, and many districts are looking abroad, namely in the Philippines

