Newscast – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- State officials took another step toward building a new ferry terminal at the end of the road in Juneau,
- Some Juneau residents are calling for police to crack down on homeless encampments in the Mendenhall Valley, but city officials and police say there isn’t an easy fix to growing rates of homelessness and its impacts,
- The Trump administration is attempting to alter environmental regulations that seek to protect endangered species habitat in order to “unlock” the potential of energy and resource developments. the move is raising alarm among Alaska’s environmental researchers,
- All NOAA Weather Radio sites in Southeast Alaska will be down today through Thursday while broadcast equipment is being upgraded