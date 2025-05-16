Last Chance Mining Museum celebrates 30 years of operation this summer

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Last Chance Mining Museum opening day festivities celebrate 30 years of operation, the USDA Forest Service shares updates on Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, Bartlett Hospital has a new orthopedic clinic in Juneau, and upcoming events from the Juneau Public Libraries.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Last Chance Mining Museum, USDA Forest Service, Bartlett Orthopedic Specialists, and Juneau Public Libraries.

Timestamps:

01:05 Show begins/intro & announcements

05:10 Last Chance Mining Museum 30th year season opening

17:25 USDA Forest Service with updates on Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

33:05 Bartlett Regional Hospital open house for the new orthopedic clinic

47:15 Juneau Public Libraries with event updates and book recommendations

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.