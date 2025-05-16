Juneau school board considers five applicants to fill vacant seat

Five candidates have applied to fill an empty seat on the Juneau School District Board of Education after board member Will Muldoon resigned last month.

The candidates include a former school board member and two candidates who ran last year but were not elected.

Jenny Thomas ran for the school board last year and fell short of being elected. Thomas led the recall campaign for two members after the board closed and consolidated several schools last year. She wants to evaluate the effects of that plan if elected. Thomas currently owns Icy Strait Plumbing & Heating.

Brenda Taylor was a longtime teacher at Juneau Community Charter School and currently works with Sealaska Heritage Institute as a research coordinator. Taylor said she would focus on supporting teachers through contract negotiations and filling vacancies.

Dom Pannone is the director of program management and administration at the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. In his application, Pannone wrote that he went to school in Juneau and wants to “contribute meaningfully to the district.”

Melissa Cullum is a freelance writer and homeschool parent. She wrote that her top priority if appointed would be fair teacher contracts.

Steve Whitney was elected to the school board in 2016 and served one term. He didn’t run for reelection, saying at the time that was taking care of a family member instead. In his application, he said he would prioritize union contracts.

The board will conduct interviews Saturday at 10 a.m. at Thunder Mountain Middle School and afterward select a new member to serve until the next school board election in October.

More information on candidates can be found on the district’s website.