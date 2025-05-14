Newscast – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- Lawmakers are setting aside until next year a bill that would kick off a pilot program for tribally-run public schools,
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska can now receive reimbursements for providing child welfare services directly from the federal government,
- Alaska officials who help resettle immigrants say they’re facing a lot of uncertainty amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on legal and illegal immigration,
- Alaska would be in the same time zone as Seattle for four months of the year, if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law, the Alaska Beacon reports,
- The Trump administration has started cancelling grants to tribal libraries in communities across the state, which could be debilitating for Klukwan’s library