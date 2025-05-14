KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Lawmakers are setting aside until next year a bill that would kick off a pilot program for tribally-run public schools,
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska can now receive reimbursements for providing child welfare services directly from the federal government,
  • Alaska officials who help resettle immigrants say they’re facing a lot of uncertainty amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on legal and illegal immigration,
  • Alaska would be in the same time zone as Seattle for four months of the year, if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law, the Alaska Beacon reports,
  • The Trump administration has started cancelling grants to tribal libraries in communities across the state, which could be debilitating for Klukwan’s library

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications