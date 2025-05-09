Tlingit & Haida’s Tribal Family Youth Services on National Foster Care Awareness Month

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida share information about National Foster Care Awareness Month, NAMI Juneau offers events and information in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Juneau Community Foundation offers updates on scholarships and grants, and Juneau Jazz & Classics previews weekend concerts.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida, Mental Health Awareness Month with NAMI Juneau, Juneau Community Foundation, and Juneau Jazz & Classics preview.



Timestamps:

1:03 Show begins/intro

3:37 National Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida

21:51 Mental Health Awareness Month with NAMI Juneau

36:32 Grants and Scholarships with the Juneau Community Foundation

50:13 Juneau Jazz & Classics weekend preview

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

