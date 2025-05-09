KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tlingit & Haida’s Tribal Family Youth Services on National Foster Care Awareness Month

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida share information about National Foster Care Awareness Month, NAMI Juneau offers events and information in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Juneau Community Foundation offers updates on scholarships and grants, and Juneau Jazz & Classics previews weekend concerts.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Timestamps:
1:03 Show begins/intro
3:37 National Foster Care Awareness Month with Tlingit & Haida
21:51 Mental Health Awareness Month with NAMI Juneau
36:32 Grants and Scholarships with the Juneau Community Foundation
50:13 Juneau Jazz & Classics weekend preview

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

