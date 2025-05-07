Newscast – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly is considering a resolution in support of keeping the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area federally owned,
- The executive director of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will resign following the board’s decision to cut diversity, equity and inclusion language from its website,
- An ordinance mandating that the Juneau Police Department release body-worn camera footage no more than 30 days after a city police officer shoots someone will be open for public testimony later this month,
- Libraries in Alaska may no longer be able to request books from out of state, or mail books and other media to Alaskans who don’t live near a library,
- A program that monitors toxic poisoning in subsistence marine harvests in the Aleutians has halted, pending a federal review