Newscast – Monday, May 5, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s oldest ferry is too expensive to fix,
- Tlingit and Haida announced that its annual food distributions of herring eggs have been canceled because the federal funding they planned to use for it was canceled,
- A lawsuit over Juneau’s Mendenhall River levee will now focus on how the cost of the flood protection project will be divided,
- A controversial mining exploration project near Haines has been in limbo since its biggest investor backed out late last year, and now the project’s parent company wants to step back, too