Newscast – Monday, May 5, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s oldest ferry is too expensive to fix,
  • Tlingit and Haida announced that its annual food distributions of herring eggs have been canceled because the federal funding they planned to use for it was canceled,
  • A lawsuit over Juneau’s Mendenhall River levee will now focus on how the cost of the flood protection project will be divided,
  • A controversial mining exploration project near Haines has been in limbo since its biggest investor backed out late last year, and now the project’s parent company wants to step back, too

