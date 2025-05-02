Newscast – Friday, May 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- A proposal that would create and fund tribally run public schools in Alaska inched closer to reality on Thursday,
- Hundreds in Juneau joined thousands nationwide yesterday as protests surged for International Workers Day, also known as May Day,
- Child advocacy centers in Alaska were funded with federal money for the past decade, but now the state has to foot the bill, and lawmakers are still deciding,
- The City and Borough of Juneau will hold its annual How to Run for Local Office workshop Saturday at City Hall, as there are six local seats up for grabs in October’s municipal election,
- A new Alaska law requires all businesses that sell alcohol to post a warning that drinking alcohol can cause breast and colon cancers