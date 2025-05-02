Juneau Afternoon features the Alaska State Museum opening of “In a Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories,” Juneau Jazz & Classics, SEAGLA May events, and Rotary District Conference keynote speakers who flew around the world in a Cessna 210 to help eradicate polio.

Livestream timestamps:

00:50 Show begins/Intro

03:13 Rotary members fly around the world to raise funds for polio eradication

22:45 Alaska State Museum opens “In a Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories”

36:22 SEAGLA slate of May events, including 1st Annual Bloom Fest

49:33 Juneau Jazz & Classics begins with Mark & Maggie O’Connor

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.