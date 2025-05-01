Newscast – Thursday, May 1, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly moved forward with a plan Wednesday that — if approved by voters — could add up to $10 million to the city’s debt. It would fund critical repairs and upgrades to Juneau’s schools after years of deferred maintenance. The Assembly decided to prioritize funding repairs to schools over the city’s water and sewer systems, which are also in need of some TLC. That means utility rate hikes are likely on the way.
- Some immigrants living in Juneau have left the United States after an email from the Department of Homeland Security told them they had to leave. But some people who got the email haven’t left.
- Alaska’s public schools may get a long-sought increase in state funding this year. A bill that would boost funding and make changes to education policy passed the state House and Senate Wednesday and will soon head to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk.