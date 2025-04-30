KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Musician Taylor Dallas Vidic highlights collaboration on the making of her first album

by

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon features Taylor Dallas Vidic on the making of her first album, plus previews of David Sedaris, and events from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce and Juneau Arts & Humanities Council.

Livestream timestamps:
00:44 Show begins/intro
03:04 Taylor Dallas Vidic with Spencer Edgars – Songs and Interview
25:50 David Sedaris coming to Juneau (KTOO Fundraiser)
35:40 Juneau Chamber of Commerce with Ben Brown
47:15 Juneau Arts and Humanities Council First Friday with Alec Dye

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Theater presents the musical "Anastasia"

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Theater presents the musical "Anastasia;" Juneau Public Libraries summer reading begins this May; Walk Southeast and more events from CBJ Parks and Recreation.

Tlingit & Haida partners with NDN Girls Book Club for Southeast Book Drop Tour

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida Book Drop Tour; CBJ/League of Women Voters "How to Run for Office;" 100+ Women Who Care giving circle; Juneau School District on kindergarten registration.

Upcoming events preview with Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, Early Learning Fair, American Primrose Society, and SAIL

On today's program: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre previews its upcoming production of "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress;" AEYC-SEA previews the Early Learning Fair happening on Friday, April 25; American Primrose Society is holding its national show and conference in Juneau this May; Southeast Alaska Independent Living previews summer programs for youth.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications