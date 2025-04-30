Musician Taylor Dallas Vidic highlights collaboration on the making of her first album

Audio Podcast

Juneau Afternoon features Taylor Dallas Vidic on the making of her first album, plus previews of David Sedaris, and events from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce and Juneau Arts & Humanities Council.



Livestream timestamps:

00:44 Show begins/intro

03:04 Taylor Dallas Vidic with Spencer Edgars – Songs and Interview

25:50 David Sedaris coming to Juneau (KTOO Fundraiser)

35:40 Juneau Chamber of Commerce with Ben Brown

47:15 Juneau Arts and Humanities Council First Friday with Alec Dye





Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.