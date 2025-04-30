Juneau airport manager retires after decades-long career

Wednesday marked Juneau International Airport Manager Patty Wahto’s final day on the job after a nearly three-decade-long career.

During her tenure as both deputy manager and manager, Wahto helped the airport navigate major industry changes like travel and security reforms after the 9/11 attacks.

She said her retirement is bittersweet. Managing a small airport meant she never knew what she might have to do each day to ensure planes got on and off the runway safely. She recalled a particularly memorable day back in 2006.

“It was snowing so hard that our airfield crew couldn’t keep up with the lights. So we had some of our management crew — including myself — out there clearing the lights out on the runway,” she said. “So, you never know from day to day whether it’s going to be all hands on deck out on the airfield or assisting with everything here in the office.”

She announced her plans to retire late last year. The city is already searching for her permanent replacement. Former Airport Manager Dave Palmer will serve as interim manager. Palmer was also Juneau’s city manager at one point.

Wahto said she is optimistic for the future of the airport. City leadership and the airport’s board are currently updating its master plan.

But she said she is curious to see how the recent federal funding cuts and workforce reductions may impact Juneau’s airport directly. While federal revenue is only projected to make up about 2% of the airport’s overall budget this fiscal year, millions in federal grants help pay for infrastructure and safety projects.

“As far as we know, I think the telltale is going to be next year – next federal fiscal year – to see what happens,” she said.

Wahto said she is not aware of any significant changes to the airport’s federal grant funding or its workforce as she departs. But nationally, former Federal Aviation Administration employees and their union say hundreds of workers have been let go from their positions, including roles related to aircraft safety.

The city closed the window to apply for Wahto’s position earlier this week. The airport board will make the final decision. Wahto said she’s not sure how she wants to enjoy her retirement yet, but she plans to stay in Juneau.