Newscast – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

In this newscast:
- One of Alaska’s most prolific climate communicators could lose his job if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to NOAA go through,
- Yesterday, the City and Borough of Juneau’s clerk’s office certified three ballot petitions aimed at lowering local taxes,
- Millions of dollars slated for child care funding were among the many budget cuts Alaska state Senators made last week, but advocates on the Capitol steps said those funds are vital to support families across the state,
- While the loss of hundreds of federal jobs in Alaska is hitting home for some Alaskans now, it’ll be months before we can quantify that impact