Alaska becomes first state to require warnings about alcohol link to colon, breast cancers

Alaska bars and liquor stores will be required to post signs warning of alcohol’s link to cancer, under a bill that became law on Friday.

The new sign mandate, to go into effect on Aug. 1, makes Alaska the first U.S. state to require such health warnings specifically related to colon and breast cancers.

The warnings about the alcohol-cancer relationship will be added to already mandated warnings about the dangers that pregnant women’s consumption can lead to birth defects.

The requirement is part of a measure, Senate Bill 15, that allows employees under 21 to serve alcohol at restaurants and breweries. Lawmakers last year passed a similar bill, with the same combined provisions, but House members gave their final approval just minutes after the midnight adjournment deadline. It was one of five bills that Dunleavy vetoed because of passage after that deadline.

Rep. Andrew Gray, D-Anchorage, was the leading proponent of the new signage. He sponsored a stand-alone measure, House Bill 37, that became combined with the alcohol-server measure; the same process was used last year, though passage of that bill was after the adjournment deadline.

This time, the combined bill on alcohol servers and cancer warnings was approved by lawmakers well before they adjourned. It won final passage with a unanimous vote in the Senate on April 4. Dunleavy allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

Alcohol consumption has been shown to increase risks of certain types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer.

Gray said the relationship has gained more attention in recent years, and he some gave credit to former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. In January, Murthy issued an advisory report describing how alcohol consumption, even at moderate levels, increases risks of at least seven types of cancer. “Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity,” said the report.

Murthy recommended that the label on packaging for alcoholic drinks be updated to include the cancer-risk link.

Currently, South Korea is the only nation that requires warning labels about alcohol consumption increasing cancer risks. A similar warning is set to go into effect in Ireland next year.