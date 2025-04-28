Trump administration planning Alaska summit to discuss LNG pipeline, reports say

The Trump administration’s National Energy Dominance Council is planning an Alaska summit with leaders from Japan and South Korea in early June to discuss the Alaska LNG project.

That’s according to reports from the New York Times and Reuters citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The White House, the Energy Department and the Interior Department all declined to confirm the summit reportedly scheduled for June 2 in emails to Alaska Public Media.

The White House and the Energy Department each emailed identical statements touting the potential benefits of the project and saying the administration was “committed” to supporting the Alaska LNG project.

“Unlike the previous administration which openly discouraged investment in American LNG, President Trump and (Energy) Secretary (Chris) Wright are committed to expanding American energy infrastructure, including by supporting the Alaska LNG Project,” White House and Energy Department spokespeople said.

The $44 billion, 800-mile Arctic gasline project would connect North Slope natural gas fields with a liquefaction facility and export terminal in Southcentral Alaska. But for decades, the Alaska LNG project has failed to attract enough investors to make the complex and expensive project a reality, leaving trillions of cubic feet of natural gas stranded without a market.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly said the gasline project is a priority for his administration. The state agency working towards the gasline project signed an agreement last month with developer Glenfarne to bring the project towards a final investment decision. That’s expected late this year.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy traveled to Asia earlier this year to seek foreign investors for the gasline. He returned with a nonbinding letter of intent saying Taiwanese state energy company CPC Corp. would purchase gas from the project. But the governor did not return with commitments from enough partners to allow the project to move forward.

The ramped-up gasline push comes as countries seek to avoid high tariffs from the Trump administration.